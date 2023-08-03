CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CTO opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $399.63 million, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -490.31%.
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
