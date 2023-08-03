Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $136.21 and a one year high of $194.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

