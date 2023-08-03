CX Institutional Acquires 140 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,912. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $553.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

