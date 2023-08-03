CX Institutional Buys 312 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 4,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.