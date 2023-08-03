CX Institutional Has $590,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $249.88 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

