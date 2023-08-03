CX Institutional Has $670,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Electric were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

