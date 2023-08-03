CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

