CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Accenture were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $317.75 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

