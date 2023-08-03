CX Institutional Sells 78,676 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,676 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 147,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 287,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 66,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.55% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.