CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of CyberArk Software worth $31,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

