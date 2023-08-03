DA Davidson Cuts Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $290.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VMI stock opened at $260.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.38. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $254.92 and a 12-month high of $353.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

