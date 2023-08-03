Darlene Noci Sells 3,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $149,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36.

On Monday, July 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $124,440.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $45,070.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $127,920.00.

Nuvalent stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

