David Ian Mckay Sells 4,131 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

On Wednesday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total value of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$135.71.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

