Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

DCOM opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $879.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

