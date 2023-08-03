Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 36,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

