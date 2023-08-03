Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:DDL opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $4,354,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,697,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 262,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $779,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

