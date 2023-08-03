DocGo’s (DCGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. DocGo has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. Equities analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $69,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,364,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,433,756.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $69,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,364,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,433,756.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DocGo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DocGo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DocGo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

