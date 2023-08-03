Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $44.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 in the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after buying an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

