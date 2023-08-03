Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $72.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE DCO opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $589.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $181.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

