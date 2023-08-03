Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.49. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 18,260 shares trading hands.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 39.24% and a negative return on equity of 158.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

About Duos Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

