Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.49. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 18,260 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 39.24% and a negative return on equity of 158.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
