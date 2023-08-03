DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $76.38 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

