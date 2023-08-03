Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Insider Buys A$392,124.00 in Stock

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) insider David MacLean bought 318,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$392,124.00 ($263,170.47).
Dusk Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About Dusk Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dusk Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Dusk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dusk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.