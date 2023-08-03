Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DT. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Dynatrace by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,282,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.