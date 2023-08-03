Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $52.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.