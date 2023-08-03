Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $59.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

NYSE:DT opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

