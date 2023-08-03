Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.40.

NYSE EXP opened at $187.55 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

