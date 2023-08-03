Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.
Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.67.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
