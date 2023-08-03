Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

