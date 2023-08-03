Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.92.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $218.87 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

