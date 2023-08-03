Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.67

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $17.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 129,355 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.