Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.67

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $17.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 129,355 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
