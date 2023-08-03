Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.738 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

