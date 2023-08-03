Edward A. Mady Sells 54,914 Shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Surf Air Mobility stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Surf Air Mobility Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility is an electric aviation and air travel company. It intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets, bringing electrified aircraft. Surf Air Mobility is based in Los Angeles.

