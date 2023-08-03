Edward A. Mady Sells 54,914 Shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Surf Air Mobility Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of Surf Air Mobility stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Surf Air Mobility Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Surf Air Mobility Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Surf Air Mobility
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.