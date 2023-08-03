Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $683,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.