Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,563 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 260,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $50,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.