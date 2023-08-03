Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,671 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

