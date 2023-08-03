Ellevest Inc. Acquires 557 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,903,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

