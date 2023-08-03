Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 178,340 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $222.15 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $202.04 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $220.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,295 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

