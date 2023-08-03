Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visteon by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.75.

Visteon Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

