Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 235,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 85,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Shares of EXR opened at $136.79 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

