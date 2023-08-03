Ellevest Inc. Buys 6,387 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 154.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $12.91 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

