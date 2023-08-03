Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,660,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 46.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

