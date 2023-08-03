Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,892 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after buying an additional 349,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affirm by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 216,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.11.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

