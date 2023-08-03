Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $302.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

