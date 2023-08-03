Ellevest Inc. Has $151,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $216.22 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.85 and a 12 month high of $218.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average of $166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

