Ellevest Inc. Has $155,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,976,000 after buying an additional 275,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $186.12 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

