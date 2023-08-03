Ellevest Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $88,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.