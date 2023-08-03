Ellevest Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.19 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

