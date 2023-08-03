Ellevest Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $189.56 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.24.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

