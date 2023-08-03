Ellevest Inc. Has $192,000 Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CHH opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

