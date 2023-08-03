Ellevest Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 363.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $31,057,979 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

DRI stock opened at $164.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

