Ellevest Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

